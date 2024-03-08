Bond set for ex-teacher aide in alleged sexual battery of student

Bond was set Friday at $350,000 for a Fort Myers woman who allegedly sexually battered a male teen when she worked as a teacher's aide in a Lee County School.

Lauren Angelica King, 32, remains in custody at the Lee County Jail on charges of lewd lascivious behavior/molestation and lewd lascivious behavior/lewd or lascivious battery.

Information discussed in court Friday indicated there may be other victims.

A Lee County School District spokesman said King no longer works for the school. The spokesman would not say if she was fired or quit.

King was also ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, be confined at her home and have no contact with minors under age 18.

Her next appearance in Lee County Court is April 8.

Fort Myers police reported that the department was alerted to the alleged assault on Sunday.

Police said it was reported that King was actively having a sexual relationship with a student.

Family members of the 13-year-old male student said that the school involved is the Royal Palm Exceptional School in Fort Myers. King is listed at the school as "instructional support," which is usually a paraprofessional who works in a classroom under an assigned certified or licensed teacher.

Police reported that the victim said that King had requested his phone number and began texting sexual messages, which included nude photographs and videos of her performing sexual acts on herself.

The message included a screen shot of the cash app King allegedly used to send the victim money and showing $365 already sent

The victim told police that King had requested the victim’s phone number and began texting sexual messages, over 4,000 in one month, including nude photographs and videos of her performing sexual acts on herself.

