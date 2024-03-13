Torres gets life in prison sentence in 2016 murder of Diana Alvarez

The sad and terrifying case of 9-year-old Diana Alvarez came to an end Wednesday with a life sentence in prison given to Jorge Manuel Guerrero Torres after he was found guilty of the child's 2016 kidnapping and murder.

“This life sentence, which is one of two potential sentences he faced, ensures that this monster will be in prison to stay, with no automatic appeals and the alleviation of many potential post-conviction filings. The tragedy and heinous acts surrounding Diana’s death do not have to be relived in court by her family any longer,” said State Attorney Amira Fox.

The sentence comes after critical statements made by the defendant about his interactions with the victim and knowledge of the crime, were suppressed by the judge. Thus, they were inadmissible as evidence during trial.

Diana disappeared from her Unique Circle home at the Sheltering Pines mobile home neighborhood off U.S. 41 in south Lee County early in the morning of May 29.

Her disappearance lead to multiple agencies and an intensive search for Diana Alvavez that spanned the state and even fanned out nationwide at times.

Searches in an around the girl's home included special dog units from the Peace River K9 Search and Rescue had been called to a wooded area near the Sheltering Pines community on a tip that a body would be found there.

“It is important to acknowledge that law enforcement, particularly the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, did an excellent job, in a very difficult situation. They dedicated countless hours of investigation to this case, realizing the life of an innocent child was hanging in the balance. Their work showed an unwavering determination to find a little girl and bring her home, as well as to bring closure to a grieving family,” said State Attorney Fox.

Diana's family never gave up hope of finding her alive during the early days of the search. However, news finally came in 2020 that her remains had been discovered in a wooded area of Osceola County.

Guerrero Torres, who had lived for a time in the victim's home and allegedly interacted with her there, was identified early on as a possible suspect. He had been asked to leave the trailer, just prior to her disappearance.

Guerrero Torres was arrested in 2017 for the crime by the Sheriff’s Office. He was indicted by the Lee County Grand Jury in 2018 and the State Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

“This case is not just a number; the victim is not just a photograph. From the very start of this case, the focus has been on Diana and for justice to be done. I hope she can rest in peace now that this defendant has been sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison. He is a monster who preyed on an innocent little girl who should have been safe in her own home,” said State Attorney Fox.

