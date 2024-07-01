Male suspect arrested in fatal Three Oaks Parkway shooting

A 25-year-old Cape Coral man is facing homicide, robbery and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting on Three Oaks Parkway Thursday.

At a media briefing Monday morning, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported that the arrest of Khylil Draine came Saturday.

“We knew our suspect in minutes, we arrested him in hours," the sheriff said. "We knew exactly what we were looking for we just couldn't release those details immediately. This case still has a lot of work, it’s a fresh case.”

Marceno reported the fatal shooting Thursday morning involved a young father as the victim during a drug deal involving marijuana at Three Oaks Community Park.

"That vehicle that the deal went down in was parked in that park," the sheriff said. "Very early morning hours, that deal goes south, shots are fired. We know the suspect shoots our victim multiple times, once in the head, chest and heart area and one in the lungs."

Marceno described the suspect as having a not extensive criminal record.

"Our suspect has ... just one thing in the past, which was felony battery, a felony battery," the sheriff said. "He lived in a very close proximity to the incident. And we do know now that basically he was a drug dealer. He was a drug dealer and he was doing a deal. Things went wrong. And he chose to kill the person he was doing that deal with."

Despite the location, Marceno said the popular south Lee County park was not dangerous.

“The Three Oaks Park is a safe place to enjoy everything that Lee County has to offer," he said. "This incident should not deter our amazing residents from enjoying the great work the partners that our parks and recs department do to make Lee County a great and safe place to live."

Draine is scheduled to be arraigned in Lee County Court July 29.

