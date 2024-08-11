Two Lee County men face charges in road rage incident involving handguns and children in vehicle

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said two Cape Coral men face multiple charges for a road rage violence incident on I-75 Saturday that involved handguns and children in one of the vehicles.

The FHP reported the incident happened shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning, starting on Colonial Boulevard and continuing on Interstate 75.

An FHP report on the incident said a GMC pickup, driven by Jacob Adam Poleski, 43, and a sedan with two children 16 and 5 in the back seat, driven by Jeremy Jovon Collier, 39, had both engaged in highway violence.

According to Poleski, he became upset when the sedan cut his pickup off, while driving on Colonial Boulevard. In response, Poleski threw a metal tumbler with coffee into a back open window of the sedan and according to Collier, displayed a firearm thru an open window.

The FHP said Collier began to follow Poleski’s pickup truck as the incident continued to escalate.

Poleski turned into the Wawa gas station off Colonial Boulevard and entered the store. At this time, Collier exited the sedan with a firearm to confront Poleski. Poleski reentered his truck and began to travel south on I-75, with Collier continuing to follow.

During the investigation, troopers discovered a Ruger LCP firearm, the tumbler inside the sedan, spilled coffee inside the sedan and on the skin and clothing of Colliers’ children

Inside the Poleski’s pickup truck, troopers discovered a Glock 9mm firearm with a laser attachment.

Poleski faces charges including improper exhibit of a firearm, battery – 3 counts, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Collier's charges include improper exhibit of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Florida Highway Patrol reminds motorists, the state's public roadways are shared by 23 million Floridians. If another motorist is driving aggressively, call *FHP or 911. For your own safety, safely change lanes, slow down and stay away from the aggressive driving vehicle. Do not reciprocate and ignore any temptation to respond, it could cause the situation to escalate, which is what occurred in the above incident.

