Ex-U.S. Customs officer sentenced to year in prison in cash thefts from Naples Airport passengers

An Ave Maria man who formerly served as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at the Naples Airport has been sentenced to prison on charges of stealing cash from international passengers.

U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber sentenced William Joseph Timothy, 43, to 12 months in federal prison for stealing cash from arriving airline passengers during the course of his official duties. The Court also ordered Timothy to pay $18,700 in restitution to the victims of his thefts.

Timothy entered a guilty plea on June 18, 2024.

According to court documents, between mid-2023 and early-2024, while working as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officer at the Naples Airport, Timothy stole approximately $18,700 in cash from airline passengers during 17 incidents of theft uncovered by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility investigators. Evidence collected during the investigation showed that Timothy was surreptitiously stealing cash from arriving international passengers during border enforcement examinations and currency verifications performed as part of his official duties as an assigned CBP officer at Naples Airport.

“CBP does not tolerate misconduct within its ranks,” said Carlos C. Martel, Director, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Miami and Tampa Field Offices. “CBP’s efforts in this case are a testament to CBP’s commitment to preserving the honor of its overwhelmingly professional workforce, and our core values of vigilance, integrity, and service to country.”

