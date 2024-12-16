Thirteen-year Charlotte Sheriff's veteran shot, killed in traffic stop; suspect later shot in confrontation

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty Sunday has been posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

The deputy, Elio Diaz, was killed by a man he had pulled over for a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

“Please keep Elio and his family in your thoughts and prayers, especially during this time of year. Elio was a friend, good family man. He loved his children, and he was a really great cop," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said at a media briefing after the shooting. "He will be missed."

During the stop a suspect, 24-year-old Andrew Mostyn Jr., pulled out a rifle and shot and mortally wounded Diaz.

Prummell says Mostyn was later found nearby at a Popeye's restaurant where he was shot and killed after pulling a weapon on deputies.

Additional information released by the Sheriff’s office said Diaz started as a deputy in September 2013, served on road patrol, investigations, STAR (Strategic Target Area Response), and was a member of the Crisis Negotiations Team. He became a corporal in January of 2020.

Diaz, 40, was a father of four and a husband.

