Cape Coral man faces charges of impersonating federal agent

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 2, 2025 at 7:50 PM EST
A Cape Coral man faces charges after he told troopers he was a CIA agent when the pickup he was riding in, shown above and below, which sported flashing red and blue emergency lights, was stopped Thursday on I-75 in Collier County

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Cape Coral man told troopers he was a CIA agent when the pickup he was riding in, which sported flashing red and blue emergency lights, was stopped Thursday on I-75 in Collier County.

An FHP report says the truck’s right front passenger, Jorge Alberto Alfonso, 63, identified himself as being with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Troopers also discovered numerous firearms, passports, fake federal agent badges (CIA and others), a bulletproof vest and suspected drugs.

Alfonso faces charges of false personation of officials and drug possession (pills) without a prescription.

The incident remains under investigation.

