Child sought in abduction alert found safe by Fort Myers police

Editor's note: Camila Guzman, the subject of an abduction alert earlier Monday, was later safely located by the Fort Myers Police Department Monday afternoon.

Police said the case remains an active investigation. No other details were available.

Earlier report: Detectives from the Fort Myers Police Department need assistance in locating a missing and abducted 2-year-old child.

The toddler, Camila Guzman, was last seen Monday (Feb. 3) wearing black pants and a long-sleeved black shirt with no shoes. She is described as having shoulder-length brown curly hair.

The toddler was last seen near the 500 block of SE 5th Avenue in Cape Coral with Luis Valentin, 24. Valentin was described as wearing gray shorts with a white or black T-shirt, possibly wearing slides.

Valentin has a brown fade haircut, brown goatee, a lion tattoo on one side of his throat and "Princess" tattooed on the other.

An Amber Alert issued shortly before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon indicated that the toddler was taken from the 4600 block of Deleon Street in Fort Myers.

If you have information, call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911. Cape Coral police and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are assisting FMPD in the search and said they have set up a perimeter and are actively searching.

