Lehigh Acres man faces charges for alleged role in major theft ring targeting luxury-level vehicles

A federal grand jury indictment names Michel Serrano of Lehigh Acres as one of three men alleged to be part of a major Florida theft ring targeting vehicles including premium pickups, high-end Jeep models and luxury brands such as the Infiniti.

The 34-year-old Serrano faces charges of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles and the sale and possession of stolen motor vehicles, as well as two counts of interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles. If convicted on all counts, Serrano faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The indictment described Serrano as registered agent, president and treasurer of Serrano Trucks Corp. of Lehigh Acres. The Florida Division of Corporations lists the company as inactive.

The other two men were Julio Sanchez, 35, of Redwood City, California, and Angel Mares, 56, of San Jose, California, who were also charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles and the sale and possession of stolen motor vehicles. If convicted on this count, Sanchez and Mares each face a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison.

The indictment also notifies Serrano, Sanchez, and Mares that the United States is seeking an order of forfeiture for any property, real or personal, which is traceable to the proceeds of the crimes, and an order of forfeiture in the amount of the proceeds of the crimes.

According to the indictment, beginning at least as early as June 2020 and continuing through May 2021, Serrano, Sanchez, Mares, and their co-conspirators stole high-end vehicles from throughout the state of Florida.

Vehicles were stolen from car dealerships, residential parking garages, other businesses and from private residences including one in Cape Coral. Models listed in the indictment as being taken included a Dodge Ram 3500, Jeep Wrangler Sahara and Infiniti QX80.

The conspirators altered the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) on the stolen motor vehicles, then transported the stolen vehicles on semi-trucks across state lines with the intent to sell them. The conspirators then sold the stolen motor vehicles to purchasers.

For an additional fee, the conspirators would provide the purchaser a full vehicle registration and title within the state of California. The conspirators were paid by the purchasers through cash and checks for the stolen vehicles.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police Department, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco Sheriff’s Office, Dade City Police Department, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Bradenton Police Department, Cape Coral Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tiffany E. Fields.

