Phishing scam involving SunPass seeks to collect personal data; fraudulent sites shut down

SunPass officials say they are aware of a phishing scam involving use of the prepaid toll program's name.

The scam uses text messages requesting prompt payment to avoid fees. The messages also contain a link to a fraudulent website in an attempt to collect information. Officials said SunPass does not send these messages.

Service officials said: "If SunPass needs to contact its customers, it will appear as follows via an email: customerservice@sunpass.com or noreply@sunpass.com.

SunPass also said that, to its knowledge, SunPass has not been compromised, and is monitoring the system.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office also recently announced the shutdown of hundreds of fraudulent websites which targeted SunPass users with fake toll notices and phishing schemes, attempting to steal personal and financial information.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office is also releasing a new consumer protection resource, Scams at a Glance: SunPass Safety. The guide is designed to help Floridians and tourists recognize and avoid toll scams, including fraudulent SunPass and E-ZPass websites.

The Attorney General's office said, “These fraudulent SunPass websites preyed on unsuspecting Floridians and tourists, trying to steal personal information through fake billing notices. We are taking swift action to shut down these sites and protect consumers. Floridians need to be cautious when receiving texts or emails claiming they owe money for tolls as it could be a scam.”

Fraudulent toll scams work when scammers create websites that closely resemble official toll payment portals, such as SunPass or E-ZPass, and then send phishing emails and text messages to consumers with links to these sites. The messages often include claims of unpaid tolls and fines to create a sense of urgency, directing users to the fraudulent site to resolve the issue. Once on the fraudulent website, victims are asked to provide personal and financial information that can be used by the scammers to commit identity theft or fraud.

Floridians that receive fake toll smishing texts or emails should:

Verify the source by contacting SunPass or E-ZPass directly using the customer service numbers listed on the official websites;

Check accounts for unpaid tolls using the official SunPass or E-ZPass portals, not by using the links in an unsolicited email or text message; and

Know that messages that threaten penalties if immediate payment is not made are probably a scam.

To view Scams at a Glance: SunPass Safety, click here. To view the resource in Spanish, click here.

To learn more about other types of scams, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/ScamsAtAGlance.

To report suspicious activity related to SunPass or E-ZPass, Floridians can file complaints on FDLE's Report a Cybercrime webpage.

