Easter egg hunts scheduled April 8 at several Lee County sites

Five Lee County Parks & Recreation sites will offer opportunities for children to put their egg-hunting skills to the test on April 8, in advance of Easter, April 9.

All information is available at www.leeparks.org.

The dates and locations for upcoming events are:

Pine Island:

The Pine Island 6-8 Grade Golden Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, on the baseball fields at Phillips Community Park, 5675 Sesame Drive., Bokeelia. This free event is for middle school-age children. Participants will receive a candy bag and will have the chance to find golden eggs with special prizes. Registration begins at 9 a.m. April 8 at Phillips Park.

North Fort Myers:

Spring Fest will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, on the football field at North Fort Myers Community Park, 2000 North Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers. Activities include music, yard games, photo booth, bounce house and food trucks. The event is free. This event is co-sponsored by Rotary Club of North Fort Myers. For more information, call the North Fort Myers Recreation Center at 239-533-7200.

Lehigh Acres:

Veterans Park Ultimate Egg Hunt will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the park basketball pavilion, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres. Activities include egg hunt, games, music, food truck, photo booth and more. Bring your camera and basket. The cost is $5 per child. This event is co-sponsored by Lehigh Acres Rotary Club. Advance registration is required. Participants can register online at www.leeparks.org/register, at the Veterans Park Recreation Center or by calling 239-369-1521.

Estero:

Estero EGGStravaganza featuring an adaptive egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. Preregistration is required by calling the recreation center at 239-533-1470 or online at www.leeparks.org/register. The egg hunt and the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny are for children ages 12 and under. The cost is $5 per child. Bring your camera and basket. The first egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. This is an outdoor event, weather permitting. For more information, call the Estero Recreation Center at 239-533-1470.

Boca Grande:

The Boca Grande Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8. This free event is sponsored by The Friends of Boca Grande Community Center. Activities include an egg hunt for ages 11 and under, and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Bring your camera. Individually wrapped soft candy donations are welcome. For more information, call 239-533-2921 or visit www.leeparks.org. The Boca Grande Community Center is located at 131 First St., Boca Grande.

