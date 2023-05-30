© 2023 WGCU News
Cultural Affairs

Surprising? Florida has second highest percentage population in U.S. of those aged 65 to 84

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published May 30, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT
The U.S. Census Bureau last week released data that showed 14.9 percent of the national population was ages 65 to 84 in 2020. Florida had one of the highest percentages.

The U.S. Census Bureau last week released data that showed 14.9 percent of the national population was ages 65 to 84 in 2020.

Florida had one of the highest percentages.

Here are the states with the highest percentages and the states with the lowest percentages:

Highest percentages of population ages 65 to 84:

  • Maine: 19.4 percent
  • Florida: 18.7 percent
  • Vermont: 18.4 percent
  • West Virginia: 18.3 percent
  • Montana: 17.8 percent
  • Delaware: 17.7 percent
  • New Hampshire: 17.2 percent
  • South Carolina: 17.2 percent
  • Arizona: 16.8 percent
  • Hawaii: 16.8 percent
  • Oregon: 16.8 percent

Lowest percentages of population ages 65 to 84:

  • Utah: 10.5 percent
  • Texas: 12.1 percent
  • Alaska: 12.1 percent
  • Georgia: 13.4 percent
  • California: 13.4 percent
  • Colorado: 13.5 percent
  • North Dakota: 13.7 percent
  • Maryland: 14.1 percent
  • Nebraska: 14.3 percent
  • Illinois: 14.4 percent
  • New Jersey: 14.4 percent
  • Virginia: 14.4 percent

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

