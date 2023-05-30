Surprising? Florida has second highest percentage population in U.S. of those aged 65 to 84

The U.S. Census Bureau last week released data that showed 14.9 percent of the national population was ages 65 to 84 in 2020.

Florida had one of the highest percentages.

Here are the states with the highest percentages and the states with the lowest percentages:

Highest percentages of population ages 65 to 84:

Maine: 19.4 percent

Florida: 18.7 percent

Vermont: 18.4 percent

West Virginia: 18.3 percent

Montana: 17.8 percent

Delaware: 17.7 percent

New Hampshire: 17.2 percent

South Carolina: 17.2 percent

Arizona: 16.8 percent

Hawaii: 16.8 percent

Oregon: 16.8 percent

Lowest percentages of population ages 65 to 84:



Utah: 10.5 percent

Texas: 12.1 percent

Alaska: 12.1 percent

Georgia: 13.4 percent

California: 13.4 percent

Colorado: 13.5 percent

North Dakota: 13.7 percent

Maryland: 14.1 percent

Nebraska: 14.3 percent

Illinois: 14.4 percent

New Jersey: 14.4 percent

Virginia: 14.4 percent

Source: U.S. Census Bureau