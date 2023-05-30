Surprising? Florida has second highest percentage population in U.S. of those aged 65 to 84
The U.S. Census Bureau last week released data that showed 14.9 percent of the national population was ages 65 to 84 in 2020.
Florida had one of the highest percentages.
Here are the states with the highest percentages and the states with the lowest percentages:
Highest percentages of population ages 65 to 84:
- Maine: 19.4 percent
- Florida: 18.7 percent
- Vermont: 18.4 percent
- West Virginia: 18.3 percent
- Montana: 17.8 percent
- Delaware: 17.7 percent
- New Hampshire: 17.2 percent
- South Carolina: 17.2 percent
- Arizona: 16.8 percent
- Hawaii: 16.8 percent
- Oregon: 16.8 percent
Lowest percentages of population ages 65 to 84:
- Utah: 10.5 percent
- Texas: 12.1 percent
- Alaska: 12.1 percent
- Georgia: 13.4 percent
- California: 13.4 percent
- Colorado: 13.5 percent
- North Dakota: 13.7 percent
- Maryland: 14.1 percent
- Nebraska: 14.3 percent
- Illinois: 14.4 percent
- New Jersey: 14.4 percent
- Virginia: 14.4 percent
Source: U.S. Census Bureau