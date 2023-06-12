Naples PrideFest celebrates a joyful day of community

A large crowd meandered through Cambier Park on what was a very hot Saturday, June 10, to celebrate Naples Pridefest. With a theme of “Rise, Resist, Persist,” the festival celebrated the Southwest Florida LGBTQIA community. People of all ages were in attendance, and welcoming smiles were everywhere in the park. Upbeat music emanated from the bandstand and the vibe was festive and happy.

Just outside the entrances to the park were clumps of protesters, holding signs and Bibles and yelling that gay people were not following the word of God. At least one Collier County sheriff stood near each group of them, watching carefully.

In the Norris Center, an indoor theater in Cambier Park, there were three shows featuring drag performers serenading enthusiastic crowds, members of which had to be 18 or older.

Cary Barbor / Lisa Renee performs while Alyssa LeMay DJs, at the Norris Center in Cambier Park.

Outside, food trucks sold tacos and smoothies, local companies staffed tables, and people from Southwest Florida and beyond strolled among the booths and chatted in the hot June sun.

Celeste Lynch explained why she supports Pridefest.

“My wife and I are a wonderful, wonderful example of how love can be in any way shape or form,“ she said.

Her adult daughter Nicole Lynch, who lives in Cape Coral, was with her.

“I’m always here to represent my moms, because I love them so much, and I’ll do whatever I can to represent them,” said Nicole.

1 of 4 — Lynches Nicole Lynch (i.) and her mother, Celeste Lynch (r.) Cary Barbor 2 of 4 — DiMaios George and Carole DiMaio Cary Barbor 3 of 4 — Cortez and Gridley Ricardo Cortez (l.), Chet Gridley (r.), and Disco Inferno the dog Cary Barbor 4 of 4 — IMG_1353.jpg A protester at Naples Pridefest waves a Bible just outside Cambier Park as Collier County Sherriff's deputies look on. Cary Barbor

George and Carole DiMaio from Staten Island, New York, were vacationing in Naples. They were particularly inspired to come to Pridefest, Carole said, because of the increasing intolerance being demonstrated in Florida.

“We love Florida, but we don’t love the politics,” DiMaio said.

Chet Gridley of Fort Myers was at Pridefest with his dog, Disco Inferno. Despite the protestors and intolerance, he wanted to come, because it was an opportunity to be with the LGBTQ community.

“Stuff like this is really a showcase of LGBTQ excellence and there’s always going to be people looking for something to blame, you’re the problem, get out, but that’s why we have representation here bc representation matters,” he said.

The day wrapped up around 5 p.m. with no incidents reported. Naples PrideFest is a fundraiser for the Naples Pride Center, which provides health and wellness services for the Southwest Florida community.

