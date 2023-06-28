Celebrating Juneteenth in Fort Myers with song, dance, teaching

On a hot and humid Saturday afternoon, a small crowd came together to celebrate Juneteenth at Roberto Clemente park in Fort Myers.

Juneteenth is a national holiday and an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. This year's observance was the 11th year in Fort Myers.

Hana Ahmad says remembering the history feeds the soul.

“It takes days like this and people, the community to come out and say this is what our kids need, this is what I need. This feeds not only my soul for the kids but it feeds my soul for myself as well.”

Ahmad’s husband Yahya Sharieff says knowledge of what came before is power.

“History is history. We’ve been hearing so much about other stories, we haven’t been hearing about our story…our story is very important.”

Fort Myers Juneteenth Celebration teaches our history

For Tondga and Ebony it’s not just about celebrating the day but remembering the importance of family.

“This day is more than just our ancestors, not just our ancestors but about us, our families," Tondga said.

“Our youth needs to see us together. We need to stay open as a community to show that even though it’s in the Dunbar community, we welcome every race, creed, religion, what have you," said Ebony

The park was lined with small booths, where people displayed art, shared information about community resources, sold food, shaved ice and there was even a bounce house for the kids to have fun. All made for a day of reflection reminiscent of a family reunion.

Saturday, June 17, 2023, Juneteenth Community Festival was held at Roberto Clemente Park. Singing, dancing, performances as well as educational tours and tables were part of the celebration. The City of Fort Myers unveiled the finished murals at an event Saturday, June 17, 2023, for McCollum Hall's Buck's Backyard Murals. June is African-American Music Appreciation Month, and McCollum Hall incapsulates the music community of Fort Myers. Built in 1938, the dance hall held live performances by outstanding artists in the industry like Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong. The commercial center also served as a USO for African-American troops during World War II. In 2021 the Fort Myers Mural Society recreated scenes from McCollum Hall from the 40s and 50s in celebration of the hall being listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Quality Life Center dancers performed. Students were celebrated and awarded a metal. Performer, Ms. SunshineLuv, Danced to a couple of songs. A spoken word performance by The Fuller Nation. Erika Cooks with the Lee Housing Development Corporation (right) and Stacy Lee-Williams, a board member for Lee Housing Development, take a photo in front of one of the murals. Hana Ahmad and Yahya Sharieff walk along the wall enjoying the murals.    

"I think it's like good to celebrate because it's a holiday and not many people celebrate it. So I Feel like more people should celebrate it because it's an important holiday", said 8-year-old Fatima Shaw.

“To be able to put some of that negativity aside for just even a moment and say, we’re one, let’s do something about it. And being here, we’re trying to doing something about it," Hana Ahmad said.

