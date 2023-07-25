LaBelle official named one of Secretary of State’s 2023 Florida Main Street Award winners

The Secretary of State’s 2023 Florida Main Street Award winners were named recently for outstanding results in historic preservation and commercial activity.

Among the nearly two dozen winners was Theresa Proverbs, Labelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation, who was one of three receiving board member of the year awards.

“This year’s winners have shown a remarkable commitment to preserving the distinct heritage, traditions, and culture that make their historic downtowns attractive places for commerce,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “The Department of State is proud to showcase these success stories in the preservation and revitalization of Florida’s historic downtowns.”

Other awards and the winners:

Local Leader of the Year



Jim Dean, City Manager, City of Marianna on behalf of Main Street Marianna

Mayor Paul Alfrey, City of Melbourne on behalf of Melbourne Main Street

Mayor Nate Kilton, Plant City on behalf of Historic Plant City Main Street

Board Member of the Year



Tony Lombardo, Havana Main Street

Theresa Proverbs, Labelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation

Corey Runte, Melbourne Main Street

Business Owner of the Year



Nathalie Wu, Wicked Bao, Fernandina Beach Main Street

Distinctive Preservation Award



Downtown Mixed-use Design Standards, Lake Wales Main Street (Category A)

Preservation Month, MainStreet DeLand Association (Category B)

Landmark Preservation Project



Historic Stuart Building Restoration, Main Street Bartow (Category A)

Budget Hawk



Beautify Brooksville, Brooksville Main Street (Category A)

Oktoberfest, Historic Plant City Main Street (Category B)

Poemville, Audubon Park Garden District (Category C)

Sunshine Booster

Downtown Florida Panther Mural, Main Street Bartow (Category A)

City of St. Cloud, St. Cloud Main Street (Category B)

Telling Your Story

2022 Annual Report, Main Street DeFuniak Springs (Category A)

DTMB Branding, Melbourne Main Street (Category B)

Celebrating Main Street

Bartow In Bloom, Main Street Bartow (Category A)

Last Friday Food Truck Rally, Historic Plant City Main Street (Category B)

Storybook Adventures, St. Cloud Main Street (Category B)

Four Point Warrior

Southern Craft Creamery Market, Marianna Main Street

For more information about the Florida Main Street program, visit FloridaMainStreet.com or Facebook.com/FloridaMainStreet.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.