LaBelle official named one of Secretary of State’s 2023 Florida Main Street Award winners
The Secretary of State’s 2023 Florida Main Street Award winners were named recently for outstanding results in historic preservation and commercial activity.
Among the nearly two dozen winners was Theresa Proverbs, Labelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation, who was one of three receiving board member of the year awards.
“This year’s winners have shown a remarkable commitment to preserving the distinct heritage, traditions, and culture that make their historic downtowns attractive places for commerce,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “The Department of State is proud to showcase these success stories in the preservation and revitalization of Florida’s historic downtowns.”
Other awards and the winners:
Local Leader of the Year
- Jim Dean, City Manager, City of Marianna on behalf of Main Street Marianna
- Mayor Paul Alfrey, City of Melbourne on behalf of Melbourne Main Street
- Mayor Nate Kilton, Plant City on behalf of Historic Plant City Main Street
Board Member of the Year
- Tony Lombardo, Havana Main Street
- Theresa Proverbs, Labelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation
- Corey Runte, Melbourne Main Street
Business Owner of the Year
- Nathalie Wu, Wicked Bao, Fernandina Beach Main Street
Distinctive Preservation Award
- Downtown Mixed-use Design Standards, Lake Wales Main Street (Category A)
- Preservation Month, MainStreet DeLand Association (Category B)
Landmark Preservation Project
- Historic Stuart Building Restoration, Main Street Bartow (Category A)
Budget Hawk
- Beautify Brooksville, Brooksville Main Street (Category A)
- Oktoberfest, Historic Plant City Main Street (Category B)
- Poemville, Audubon Park Garden District (Category C)
Sunshine Booster
- Downtown Florida Panther Mural, Main Street Bartow (Category A)
- City of St. Cloud, St. Cloud Main Street (Category B)
Telling Your Story
- 2022 Annual Report, Main Street DeFuniak Springs (Category A)
- DTMB Branding, Melbourne Main Street (Category B)
Celebrating Main Street
- Bartow In Bloom, Main Street Bartow (Category A)
- Last Friday Food Truck Rally, Historic Plant City Main Street (Category B)
- Storybook Adventures, St. Cloud Main Street (Category B)
Four Point Warrior
- Southern Craft Creamery Market, Marianna Main Street
For more information about the Florida Main Street program, visit FloridaMainStreet.com or Facebook.com/FloridaMainStreet.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.