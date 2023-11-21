Community celebration of thanks continues in Harlem Heights

A community celebration of thanks was experienced for the second year Saturday by 650 Harlem Heights residents at the Heights Foundation/Heights Center.

Residents enjoyed a meal from Bubba’s Roadhouse & Saloon, as well as fellowship, games, and entertainment by kids from The Heights Center programs.

Families were given a turkey and Publix gift card so they could prepare a meal together in their homes on Thanksgiving.

Last year's event was sparked after rthe damage from Hurricane Ian left many families in the community without kitchens and some even without homes.

More than 650 Harlem Heights residents enjoyed a meal together at The Heights Center.



Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images



Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images 3 of 5 — Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends 1.jpg Photos:



Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images 4 of 5 — Kids enjoyed face painting, games and entertainment 1.jpg Photos:



Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images 5 of 5 — Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation-The Heights Center.jpg Photos:



Volunteers served a meal from Bubba's Roadhouse to Harlem Heights residents; Children from The Heights Center's programs entertained their family and friends; Kids enjoyed face painting, games, and entertainment; Kathryn Kelly, CEO of The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center, adderssed those attending. Photos by Kinfay Moroti / hopeful images

The Heights Foundation/The Heights Center is also seeking organizations and individuals to participate in the annual Harlem Heights Community Gift Drive and donate new, unwrapped gifts for local children. Gifts are needed for nearly 900 children, ranging in age from birth to 17 years of age.

Suggested donations are gifts under $25, including action figures, art sets, baseball sets, fishing rods, board games, books, coloring sets, deodorant, lotion, soap, etc. for teens, Disney toys, dolls, educational toys for infants and toddlers, footballs, soccer balls, basketballs, hair accessories, brushes, clips, etc., infant and toddler clothing, Legos, nail polish, perfume, moisturizer, pajamas (all sizes boys and girls, remote control toys, socks and underwear (all sizes boys and girls), and sweatshirts (all sizes boys and girls).

Donations of gift cards from Target or Walmart are appreciated. Gifts can also be purchased online and delivered directly to The Heights Center at 15570 Hagie Drive in Fort Myers, 33908. Monetary donations can be made at www.heightsfoundation.org/donate.

The gifts will be distributed to parents on December 16 at The Heights Center.

