Charlotte County Sheriff's Office holds 20th year of Shop With A Cop; started after Charley

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is celebrating its 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County with two weeks of activities.

The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction.

"Since its beginning, it has grown into one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community," Chris Hall, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff's Office, said. "We do not have a budget line for this program, but the residents, social groups, businesses, and community partners all over the county provide the funds through donations. Without them, this incredible program simply could not happen."

Shop With A Cop celebrates it's 20th year in Charlotte County

Two of four events were held this past week with two more planned in the coming week.

More than 130 children, chosen by guidance counselors from each elementary school plus the Charlotte Harbor School get to go shopping with one of 20 to 30 deputies and officers from other the Sheriff's Office as well as other area agencies including the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and Punta Gorda Police Department. There will also be a slew of volunteers in the wrapping area, and special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus.

1 of 9 — WGCUFMBBoatParade120323AM Jase Hill, 8 of Port Charlotte, was pared up with Sgt. Craig Brandon to shop at the Walmart in Englewood. 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County is going on at Walmarts across the county over the next week. The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction. Since, it has become one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 2 of 9 — WGCUFMBBoatParade120323AM Jase and SGT. Brandon look for board games. The child had $200 to spend on gifts for their family as well as themselves. 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County is going on at Walmarts across the county over the next week. The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction. Since, it has become one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 3 of 9 — WGCUFMBBoatParade120323AM Jase Hill, 8 of Port Charlotte, visited with Santa before he headed out with Sgt. Craig Brandon to shop. 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County is going on at Walmarts across the county over the next week. The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction. Since, it has become one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 4 of 9 — WGCUFMBBoatParade120323AM A young girl was all smiles while visiting Santa before she shopped with a cop. 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County is going on at Walmarts across the county over the next week. The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction. Since, it has become one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 5 of 9 — WGCUFMBBoatParade120323AM Jase and SGT. Brandon check out the holiday socks as he shops for his cousins. The child had $200 to spend on gifts for their family as well as themselves. 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County is going on at Walmarts across the county over the next week. The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction. Since, it has become one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 6 of 9 — WGCUFMBBoatParade120323AM After meeting back up with his mother, Jase says goodbye to Sgt. Brandon. 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County is going on at Walmarts across the county over the next week. The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction. Since, it has become one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 7 of 9 — WGCUFMBBoatParade120323AM Jase reacts to finding a penguin Squishmallow. He got this item for himself. 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County is going on at Walmarts across the county over the next week. The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction. Since, it has become one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 8 of 9 — WGCUFMBBoatParade120323AM Jase gets help from a Walmart employee with trying on a baseball mitt he had on his list. 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County is going on at Walmarts across the county over the next week. The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction. Since, it has become one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 9 of 9 — WGCUFMBBoatParade120323AM After meeting back up with his mother, Jase says goodbye to Sgt. Brandon. The two hugged. Sgt. Brandon has been participating in this program since it started. 20th year of Shop With A Cop in Charlotte County is going on at Walmarts across the county over the next week. The program began in 2004 in the wake of Hurricane Charley's destruction. Since, it has become one of the most impactful and special things the Sheriff's Office does in our community, and it is 100% funded by the community. Andrea Melendez / WGCU

"This program illustrates what our community is capable of when we come together and how special a positive relationship with law enforcement can be for our youth. SWAC makes Christmas possible for many who would otherwise go without," Hall said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.