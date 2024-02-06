Celebration helps kick off the start of Black History Month at FGCU

The sounds of celebration filled the air on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University as students, faculty and staff celebrated the start of Black History Month on the Library Lawn.

The Thursday afternoon event included music, food and fun but also had a message of hope and unity.

“This year’s theme is one community, many voices, a Black History Reunion. So today just showed us what it means to be black. We’re able to all come together and enjoy great food, enjoy wonderful music and just fellowship.” says Sadreena Colonel. She's in her second year pursuing a master’s in Educational Leadership.

Students dance at FGCU's Black History Month celebration

Travell Oakes — TO — is the Senior Assistant Director for the Multicultural and Leadership Development Center at FGCU. TO shared about the importance of celebrating Black History Month.

“When we talk about Black History, that’s actually our history. So, no matter if you’re black, Hispanic, white, Asian, I think it’s important that we know our past so we don’t make the same mistakes. A mentor of mine once said, history does not repeat itself, people repeat history," said Oakes.

“I think it’s important because like TO said, without Black History there would be no history. Our ancestors have done so much. It’s important to know who you are, where you come from so that way others can have that support system," said Colonel.

Black History Month-FGCU.mp4

National Black History Month has its origins in 1915, when historian and author Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. Woodson is recognized as the father of Black History Month which highlights the many contributions African Americans have made throughout the history of the U.S. and beyond.

Oakes said Black History and excellence goes beyond just the month of February to year-round.

“We don’t say Black History month, so I think it’s important that we our students, our staff, faculty and the Southwest Florida community know that black excellence is here at FGCU, said Oakes.

More events are planned throughout February. On February 13 there will be a Student Open Mic night. Sadreena Colonel shared how important it is for students to express themselves through spoken word.

“It will be an experience where students are able to come and perform. It’s going to be from 6 to 8 p.m. Whatever art means to you, we’re allowing students to come and sing, perform an instrument, read an excerpt from a book or even do a spoken word.”

February 20 there will also be a night of worship.

