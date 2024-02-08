Lee Sheriff's limits on social media comments concern some

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office removed the ability to comment on some social media posts last year, something that's well within their right to do, but prompting some to wonder why.

Instagram comments ceased on July 28 of last year, but it’s unknown when the same occurred on Facebook. Law enforcement and citizen perspectives varied on the lack of comment availability on the Sheriff's Office the social media sites.

Lee Sheriff Instagram, comments disabled. / WGCU

David Thomas, an FGCU forensic studies professor and retired police officer, believes it’s in response to public criticism following an Aug. 2023 police brutality incident.

LCSO declined the opportunity to speak with WGCU about the reasoning, but said it would issue a statement if commenting on their social media pages was returned.

Thomas explained how social media can benefit law enforcement agencies following such events.

"If an agency is smart… it allows them to be transparent…'" he said. "There's not a business in this country that does not have… employees that do something that's wrong. And so the people that stand up and say, yep, we did it, and we're fixing it, and we're addressing this issue… people seem to support and trust."

Fort Myers Police Department’s Public Information Officer Kristin Capuzzi echoed the importance of social media comments.

She said that “comments can be a constructive way for community members to engage with law enforcement,” and “stay informed about public safety matters.”

Some Lee County citizens felt slighted by LCSO’s choice. Georgia Omino, a 13-year Lee resident, thinks that turning off comments prevents the agency from improving its operations and receiving public feedback.

"The fact that they're trying to shut out… critique.. and just overall public opinion is very concerning… It's scary because if they aren't open to hearing criticism, then what are they going to do without it?," she said.

In the digital age, constituents are able to push for their local public service agencies to be transparent more than ever.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the first amendment prohibits public officials from blocking accounts and removing comments, but the decision to turn off the ability to comment is protected, meaning that LCSO is acting within its rights.

Cape Coral citizen Layza Pinero-Resto is all about communication between residents and local authorities.

"The ideal police department works with its community to protect its community, and it's honest and sincere when it makes a mistake," she said. "when you remove the ability for your citizens to comment on your actions, you're not being an ideal police department."

While she believes turning off comments is acceptable for certain posts, such as those that mention a case involving a child, she’s another member of the “Bring Comments Back” camp.

