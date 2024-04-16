Youth Innovation Night seeks to 'Unleash Your Super Powers'

The Lee County Black History Society, in partnership with the Edison Awards and The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program, is offering “Youth Innovation Night: Unleash Your Super Powers” to ignite creativity and empower students to embrace their inner superheroes.

The free event for youth ages 10 to 21 will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 16 at the Williams Academy Black History Museum, 1936 Henderson Ave., Fort Myers.

The event features the Latimer Fellows, including Shameik Moore, actor, musician, and the voice of Miles Morales in the “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” series; Dr. Sian Proctor, astronaut and artist, and other exceptional Latimer Fellows.

In addition to interactive exhibits and a meet and greet with professionals, the event will feature youth-friendly vendors, museum tours and food trucks.

DJ Todd Thomas will keep the atmosphere lively with his beats and participants will be entered into a special drawing for prizes.

“We’re thrilled to host an evening of innovation, inspiration, and superhero fun,” said Autumn Watkins Holloway, Executive Director of the Lee County Black History Society. “Students are encouraged to come dressed in their superhero T-shirts and embark on a journey to discover their unique superpowers and unleash their creativity.”

The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program is a national program dedicated to providing special access and mentorship to a select group of exceptional Black and Brown innovators through the Edison Awards, which are dedicated to honoring and fostering innovations and inventions.

It honors one of Thomas Edison’s principal collaborators, Lewis Latimer, who helped Edison refine his vision of the lightbulb. The program pairs modern-day Latimers with modern-day Edisons to guide their entrepreneurial and innovation journeys.

At the event, students are encouraged to share an invention or business idea with local professionals for feedback. To complete the inventor’s registration or register, visit leecountyblackhistorysociety.org. For inquiries, please contact LeeCountyBHS@leecountyblackhistorysociety.org or 239-332-8778.

About The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program

The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program is an organization dedicated to providing special access and mentorship to a select group of exceptional Black innovators. Announced at the Edison Awards in Fort Myers in April 2021, the organization centers around the tenets of technological, behavioral, futuristic, systematic, and design-oriented thinking to transform innovation and combine ideas across cultures. The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program employs a one-year, hybrid learning experience designed to help participants unlock the potential of exponentially advancing technologies and provide them the resources to build societally beneficial and profitable new ideas.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, and held in Fort Myers since 2021, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering the best in global innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in global new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Carmichael Roberts and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Apple, Lenovo, SpaceX, Babcock Ranch, IBM, Black & Veatch, Genentech, General Electric, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black and Brown thought leaders. The Edison Awards are considered the Oscars of Innovation and will be held at the Luminary Hotel in Fort Myers, FL on April 17-18, 2024. For more information on the Edison Awards visit EdisonAwards.com.

