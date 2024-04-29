Solidarity with Israel Coalition rallies for Israel during Passover

Several dozen people gathered on three corners of a busy Naples intersection to show support for Israel and to advocate for the return of the hostages taken in the October attack.

The Passover rally last week brought together a group of Jewish and Christian supporters of Israel.

The rally participants held signs with the faces of the hostages as well as American and Israeli flags. Drivers honked their horns as they passed by on Airport-Pulling Road and Pine Ridge Road.

Solidarity with Israel Coalition holds rally in Naples

Collier County Commissioner Burt Saunders was at the rally to show his support.

"We have a democratic society in the middle east, and there's only one. That's Israel. And I think we owe an obligation to that democratic society to stand up for them," Saunders said.

Rabbi Adam Miller of Temple Shalom of Naples talked about the importance of this show of support.

"To have this many people out here, and to have that kind of solidarity with Israel and what it has to do to get the hostages back and standing with the hostages is critical at this time," Miller said.

