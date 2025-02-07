Vietnamese community celebrates Tết at Fort Myers Buddhist center -- ushering in the New Year

Tu Viện Bồ Đề Tâm - Bo De Tam Monastery / WGCU Tết -- the Vietnamese new year -- was celebrated recently at the Bo De Tam Monastery in Fort Myers.

Hundreds attended Bo De Tam Monastery on Feb. 2 to celebrate the New Year in a festival rooted in lunar calendar traditions. Tết — the most important holiday in Vietnamese culture — is a time when families reunite, elders are honored, and luck is carefully cultivated for the year ahead.

The celebration typically spans three to seven days, with the entire country taking time off work. Families clean their homes thoroughly before the holiday—but they avoid sweeping on the first day of the new year.

Attendee Tri Van An, who immigrated to the United States five years ago, recalled a childhood tradition. “I remember when I was in Vietnam. In the first three days of the year, my grandparents said that we don't use the broom because when you sweep, you're blowing the luck away."

Luck is a central theme throughout the festivities. Children stuffed red envelopes filled with money into the mouths of dragon figures—a tradition symbolizing the offering of something powerful in exchange for blessings. Hundreds of women draped in red and yellow silk filled the outdoor space, colors representing fortune, prosperity and wealth.

On top of the tiki bar, a wide display of Vietnamese vegetables and noodles filled the air with fresh scents. The vegetarian spread reflects the Mahayana Buddhist community’s teachings of compassion for all living things.

Monk Sakya Nhật Hoá, who opened the center six months ago, said there was a need in the region for a dedicated gathering space in Fort Myers.

“We don't have any place that we use for Vietnamese community get together,” Hoá said. “So, we try to find a nice place so everyone can get together, share a beautiful moment and be a stronger community.”