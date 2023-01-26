Concerns need addressed before trail project can connect Bonita Springs to statewide network

Bonita Springs residents were hoping to get a resolution last week for a 14-mile linear park project — called the Bonita Estero Rail Trail — that would connect the city to Florida’s statewide network of multi-use trails.

But opposition to the project from some residents and pending studies must be resolved first.

At the Bonita Springs city council meeting on January 18, the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which commissioned the research for the project, presented multiple alternatives for the trail.

The two most favored alternatives, according to the study, would replace the existing Seminole Gulf Railway (SGR) with a path that runs through Bonita Springs and Estero. It would start at Bonita Beach Road and end at Alico Road.

However, there were concerns voiced by Estero residents who live in The Vines and Estero Country Club, a 440-home gated community on Vintage Parkway. The tracks run right through their golf course.

Residents of The Vines proposed a resolution in which the path would begin at Bonita Beach Road and stop at Estero Parkway, about 2 miles south of The Vines, allowing for a 12-mile park instead.

One Vines resident, Bruce Ackerman, suggested that the sidewalks along Estero and Three Oaks parkways could be utilized, rather than the community’s property.

“[The sidewalks] were already built with taxpayer dollars, and they will afford the more serious biker an extended biking experience,” Ackerman said. “And if some say those bike paths are not safe enough, then spend far less dollars than buying the entire railroad and make them safer. They’re already there.”

Braun, Michael /

Ackerman also said that The Vines was the only community that would be directly affected by the project.

“We ask the MPO planner to point out any gated golf course community in Florida, or in the entire United States, where a public bike path bisected a private, gated golf course community,” he said. “Even if they come up with one, what does that say to you and to the MPO? It says it does not belong bisecting The Vines.”

Diane Ackerman also voiced opposition to alternatives 1 and 2 due to safety concerns for the path users, though she still supports other alternatives.

“The number of vehicles, golf carts, walkers, bikers, et cetera, that would cross our main areas of concerns are in the hundreds of thousands,” she said. “There is not a shadow of a doubt that there will be collisions, injuries and altercations.”

Ackerman discussed concerns about the safety of The Vines residents as well.

“This trail would literally be feet from our fairways, which provides easy access to the epicenter of our community, where we have our bathrooms, water stations, snack areas, clubhouse, et cetera,” she said. “It would put our residents in precarious interactions to the potentially 600,000 users that can easily, readily leave our path in our gated community.”

Another Vines resident, Tom Rubbelke, asked the council members to deny alternatives 1 and 2 and to support The Vines’ proposed resolution.

“This path through our community takes away our security and leaves us vulnerable and open to everyone 24/7,” he said. “Nearly 300 of those 440 homes are on the far side of the track, meaning the residents need to cross the railway both coming and going each time. Owners would be crossing this proposed path at a minimum of twice daily...presenting multiple opportunities for dangerous collisions.”

Rubbelke said that extending the path through The Vines would be destructive to the community’s security and the environment, as well as to the safety of those using the path.

“Please consider the Golden Rule and do not allow in our neighborhood that which you would not want in the middle of your own neighborhood,” he said.

MPO’s study included 2,344 Bonita Springs residents that either made public comment, responded through email and mail surveys or responded to MPO’s website survey. Alternatives 1 and 2, both Rails-to-Trails plans, received 1,347 supporters.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is a nationwide nonprofit that advocates for the transformation of unused rail corridors into trails, connecting communities across the country.

Mike Braun / WGCU One of two most favored alternatives for a proposed trail to run through Bonita Springs and Estero, according to a study, would replace the existing Seminole Gulf Railway (above, crossing Estero Parkway) with a path that would start at Bonita Beach Road and end at Alico Road. SOme residents of The Vines, which the tracks run through, oppose the plan and suggest it stop at Estero Parkway.

Alternative 3 would align a trail adjacent with existing roadway, much like the John Yarbrough Linear Park does along Fort Myer’s Ten Mile Canal and the SGR. That alternative had 850 supporters.

Though the Florida Department of Transportation funds the Florida SUN Trail construction through vehicle tag renewals, the purchase of the railway is not part of that funding. That’s where Trust for Public Land (TPL) comes in.

TPL, a nonprofit conservation organization that specializes in trails and parks, has been in negotiations with SFG for two years to purchase the tracks. The goal is to complete the Florida Gulf Coast Trail, a 336-mile-long corridor that runs from Tampa to Naples.

The most recent appraisal of the railway showed a cost of nearly $28.5 million for the portion of Bonita Springs. For the Village of Estero, the cost to purchase was nearly $27.5 million.

In Florida, there are about 65 Rails-to-Trails projects that are either completed or in the process of completion. The first rail-trail in the state was built in Tallahassee in 1988, the St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail. These projects are part of the Florida SUN Trail network, which is about 80% complete. Its paved trail corridors will span approximately 250 miles from coast to coast and throughout the state.

Charles Hines, the program director at TPL, said one option is to break the purchase and construction up into segments, a process he did in Sarasota County when he was a commissioner. He has seen the benefits to such a project.

“In the end, it has transformed Sarasota County, with hooking up parks and open space, economic redevelopment, mental health, physical health,” Hines said.

Rick Steinmeyer, the mayor of Bonita Springs, concluded the meeting by showing his support.

“God, I wish it was built and running today,” he said. “Thank you, folks. You’re going to get your trail eventually.”

Ned Baier, the project manager of Volkert, said the SUN Trail program would pay for most of the project.

“It has been suggested that we put up gates, signs, fencing and high netting,” Diane Ackerman said. “This community is our home. This is not a public golfing range. This would cause disruption to our lives, would be aesthetically detrimental and would negatively affect our home values.”

The last time that portion of the railway was in use was 15 years ago.

The Bonita Springs and Estero portion would be part of network that extends into Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Charlotte County.

Baier said that the feasibility study will not be completed and presented to the MPO board until March.

This story was produced by Democracy Watch, a news service provided by Florida Gulf Coast University journalism students. . The reporter can be reached at gwendolyn.salata@yahoo.com

