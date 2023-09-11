Brooks residents petition against apartment project in Estero

Over 2,500 residents of The Brooks in Estero are signees on a petition against a four-story apartment complex now before the Village of Estero Planning, Zoning & Design Board and slated to be built in their community's Town Center.

The petition against the Coconut Pointe Residences project at Brooks Town Center has been sent to the PZDB and the applicant, PAC Land Development Corp.

Mary Gibbs is the Village of Estero Community Development Director. “I have looked over the residents’ petition and will be looking at their concerns in more detail as we review the project’s site plan," Gibbs said.

Once the development order has been reviewed by staff, it will be scheduled for review by the Planning, Zoning and Design Board at a public hearing that has not yet been scheduled.

“The decision of the PZDB is a “quasi-judicial” decision of the board which means it is based on the relevant factual evidence and the applicable laws,” Gibbs said.

The Brooks Community comprises four different gated HOA’s: Shadow Wood, Spring Run, Lighthouse Bay and Copperleaf. Homeowners within these communities cite wildlife and quiet living arrangements as benefits and objections to the four-story, 154-unit apartment building include concerns that it will obstruct views and disturb native species living in the nature preserve.

“Then there’s the question of the neighbors that are closely adjacent that will clearly see this building,” Kathy Wyrofsky, a Brooks homeowner, said. “Although we have some tall cypress trees in the preserve directly behind the homes, they’re deciduous. So come winter, we’re going to see a big wall where, you know, right now it’s sky and darkness and peace. So it’s a big difference, and it will devalue these homes. Absolutely. No doubt about it.”

PAC Land Development Corp./Special to WGCU Artist's conception of Coconut Pointe Residents at The Brooks.

The Village of Estero Planning Zoning and Design Board met July 11 for a public information meeting to discuss development plans and hear public comment. The proposal is to demolish the vacant Winn Dixie building in The Brooks Town Center at Coconut Road and Three Oaks Parkway and replace it with the Coconut Point Residences' 154-unit multifamily development.

On July 11, the Board voted to approve this application with conditions.

According to meeting minutes: “The project enhancements proposed by the developer will include: enhanced architectural design, enhanced landscaping and partial decorative wall along Three Oaks Parkway and Coconut Road; concrete block construction for multiple family building; 3 enclosed garages as well as covered parking bays; an outdoor lap pool and outdoor kitchen; a dog park; developer will refresh and upgrade existing shopping center with paint, new lighting fixtures in the parking lot, and updated monument signs; developer will construct paver block crosswalks to provide pedestrian connectivity between the multifamily and commercial uses, along with a high level of amenities for residents.”

Community members within The Brooks thought it was unfair for the council to plan the meeting over the summer when most homeowners are living in their northern residences or on vacation. In the petition, they requested that the board meet again in the fall to hear public comment once more community members are in town.

“One of the things we would like to see is to have [...] another public comment time when the other 60% of the residents are here,” Wyfroski said.

The Brooks community members are not completely against the idea of new apartments, and offered compromise in their petition.

“Perhaps a limited number of attractive two-story residences, each with two parking spaces, would be a more appropriate option if the permitting of the proposed surveys do not limit building, and construction was limited to non-migratory nesting periods,” the petition said.

The lakes and preserves within The Brooks are home to many different protected species of wildlife including bald eagles, brown pelicans, snowy egrets, wood storks and more.

“We believe there are a number of serious environmental issues that need addressing before any development takes place. These concerns focus on important wildlife, wetlands and drainage issues,” the petition said.

The Commons Club, across from the potential new apartment building, is adjacent to the local bird sanctuary and community members believe construction will disturb the wildlife.

“Possible disturbance from not only the construction of these apartments, but from the ongoing resident noise and light could decrease or even eliminate the productivity of this wildlife habitat,” the petition said.

On June 19 an email was sent to residents of all four communities within The Brooks by the respective board presidents, thanking residents for continued opposition to the project.

“It is unreasonable, based on the Village/developer negotiations, to expect that the project will be rejected,” the email said. “However, based on past actions we have seen by the PZDB, they are attentive to public input and do often make requests of the developer to make changes to the proposed project to make it more compatible with the surrounding area and the Village overall.”

This story was produced by Democracy Watch, a news service provided by Florida Gulf Coast University journalism students. The reporter can be reached at amuth8686@eagle.fgcu.edu.