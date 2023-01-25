FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time

Florida Gulf Coast University has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty.

Dr. Robert Bland teaches in the program.

“Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical anesthesiology in that we provide perioperative care to any patients needing surgery or anesthesia for procedures,” he said.

This year is the first year that all graduates of this program will have a doctorate of nursing practice (or DNP).

Students enter the 3-year program with at least a four-year BSN degree and at least a year of practical critical care experience.

They learn the art and science of nurse anesthesiology through simulation.

“We have a fairly state of the art simulation center where we have mannequins that not only can breathe and have a pulse they can actually talk to you,” said Bland.

Students continue their training on real patients, working together with medical teams in local hospitals.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.