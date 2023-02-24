Students in Lee, Collier win college scholarships in Black History Month essay contest

Two Southwest Florida students were winners in a statewide essay competition that was part of Black History Month Student Contests made possible through a collaboration between the Department of Education, Volunteer Florida, the Florida Lottery, and the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

Students in fourth through twelfth grade were invited to submit an essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme. Six winners were selected including two elementary students (grades 4–5), two middle school students (grades 6–8) and two high school students (grades 9–12).

Winners received a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation and a $100 gift card for school supplies.

Katherine Valdes Torres, a fifth grade student at Mike Davis Elementary in Collier County wrote an essay titled “James Weldon Johnson.” Katherine wants to be a geneticist when she grows up and wishes to be kind to others and help them succeed in life.

Elyanah Gibson, Florida Virtual School ninth grade student in Lee County wrote an essay titled “The Matriarch of Liberty City” about Augusta Savage. Elyanah hopes to one day become a pediatrician and enjoys volunteering to help stray animals.

