FGCU students voice opposition to candidate for university president

FGCU students speak out on new President at Trustees meeting

Multiple students told the Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees Tuesday that they fear a finalist for president of the university, Henry Mack, would disenfranchise marginalized students.

They believe Mack would adhere to moves by Gov. Ron DeSantis to create more right-leaning higher educational settings such as what he has done with New College of Florida.

Mack and three other finalists were announced on Friday, selected from a pool of 100 applicants. This is the second time the university has narrowed down a list of applicants for the office of the presidency in the past year.

In the last go-around, two of three candidates decided to withdraw from consideration and the selection committee opted to begin the process over.

Nearly every one of the 10 student speakers asked the board not to choose candidate Mack. The board is scheduled to select the next president on May 4.

Mack is a senior chancellor with the Florida Department of Education and was selected by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019 to serve on the education commission of states.

The other three finalists are Neil MacKinnon, provost at Augusta University; Joseph “Jay” Morgan, president of Morehead State University and Aysegul Timur, FGCU’s vice president and vice provost, Strategy and Program Innovation.

FGCU senior Jules Bustamante had this to say:

“We need a president who knows and loves FGCU as a marketplace of ideas and will not ban opposing Viewpoints under the guise of it being too woke. We need a president who will not attack education the very reason that we as students are all here. We need a president that will promote uncensored history. We need a president who is not afraid of embracing this campus as a diverse as equitable and inclusive space. We need a president that will give Hispanic students what they need to succeed as FGCU moves forward to become a Hispanic serving institution. We need a president who acknowledges that we are all students united and not at odds with each other. We need a president who can look at every single student and say, I see you and you belong here. Henry Mack is not this president.”

There will be multiple public forums with each of the candidates. More information on the candidates can be found on line at fgcu.edu/presidentialsearch/presidentialfinalists

