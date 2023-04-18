The League Club funds new classroom furnishings for The Immokalee Foundation

The Immokalee Foundation is refurnishing its classrooms with more than $20,000 in new furniture thanks to a generous donation from the Community Trust Fund of The League Club.

The Immokalee Foundation utilizes its classrooms to host various activities such as lectures, meetings, classes, workshops, and presentations.

Since the foundation believes that involving parents is critical to student success, access is not limited to 1,300 students on the roster and is extended to family members, volunteers, staff, and visitors.

Career Pathways Program paves the way for student success in Immokalee

By funding the new furniture, The League Club is helping to support the foundation’s Career Pathways Program. The program prepares students for in-demand professional careers.

The League Club has supported over 182 agencies over 36 years and League Club President Denise Hadley says they are “delighted to be able to support the Immokalee Foundation in this year’s grant cycle."

