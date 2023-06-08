Former FGCU presidency candidate Mack joins lobbyists

The Southern Group, Florida’s largest lobbying group, has hired Henry Mack as a consultant, WGCU has confirmed.

Mack, who had been a candidate for Florida Gulf Coast University president, lost the nomination by one vote of the university’s board of trustee’s last month.

Dr. Aysegul Timur, FGCU's Vice President and Vice Provost for Strategy and Program Innovation, was selected for the post. Timur joined Florida Gulf Coast University four years ago and will be the first female selected and the fifth president of the 25-year-old university.

In 2019, Mack was selected by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as senior vice chancellor for the state department of education. He was directly responsible for the state of Florida’s workforce education strategy, budget, operations, policy and finance, grants and administration, and, together with the Governor’s Office, was responsible for all higher education and workforce education legislative and policy priorities.

He also served as a vice president for Workforce Education and Innovation at Broward College and oversaw the college’s career and technical education programs, the development of new baccalaureate degrees, and the college’s business incubator and accelerator.

Earlier this year the selection of Mack as one four finalists for the presidency position, set off a firestorm of criticism among students and staff.

The Florida Board of Governors will vote to sign off on Timur’s appointment at FGCU when it meets June 21.

