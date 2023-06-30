Five new members named to FSW District Board of Trustees

Five new appointments have been made to the Florida Southwestern State College District Board of Trustees: of Kristina Heuser, Eviana Martin, Lisa Metcalfe Swinto, Denise Murphy, and Tyler Patak.

Kristina Heuser of Naples, is an Attorney at Kristina Heuser Law Firm. She currently serves on the Collier County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and previously served as Chair of the Civil Rights Committee for the Nassau County Bar Association. Heuser earned her bachelor’s degree in government from Georgetown University and her juris doctor from Brooklyn Law School.

Eviana Martin of Fort Myers, is an Attorney at Martin Law Firm. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Lee County Bar Foundation and is a member of the Florida Bar. Martin earned her bachelor’s degree from Barry University and her juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Lisa Metcalfe Swinto of Cape Coral, is the Southwest Florida Regional Director of Associated Builders & Contractors Gulf Coast Chapter. She currently serves on the Construction Management Advisory Board at Florida Gulf Coast University. Metcalfe Swinto earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Duquesne University and her master’s degree in business administration from Point Park University.

Denise Murphy of Naples, is the General Manager of Stock Development Associates. She is a current member of the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals and the Club Management Association of America. Murphy received a certificate in hospitality management from eCornell University.

Tyler Patak, PhD., of North Fort Myers, is an Architect and Principal at Parker Mudgett Smith Architects, Inc. He is the Southwest Florida State Director for the Florida American Institute of Architects. Patak earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology and his master’s degree and doctorate in business administration from California Coast University.

These gubernatorial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

