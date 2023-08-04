New Collier County high school looks to the past -- and the future

It was a jubilant day for residents of North Naples as Collier County Public Schools unveiled Aubrey Rogers High School, the first new high school in Collier in 19 years.

Named for the Collier sheriff who put deputies in schools in 1977 with the Youth Relations Deputy Program, the school aims to pay homage to the history of the county while continually innovating for the future.

Opening only nine days before the start of the fall semester, Aubrey Rogers High will be welcoming in nearly 1,900 students for its inaugural class. Though the school will be filling a needed role as an additional school choice for the students of Naples, this school will be doing more than just ticking a box.

Located on 60 acres of land off Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard, the school features such perks as Career Academies in Engineering, Health Sciences, Information Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Law, as well as a multi-purpose Performing Arts Center and 4,000 seat stadium.

Students will also enjoy such benefits as 98-inch interactive TV screens in each classroom, a common area that stretches the length of the school, and a boardwalk observing a natural space filled with cypress trees — where a nesting bald eagle has been seen.

The school’s opening comes with a variety of emotions for all involved.

For Ellen Keegan, the first principal of Aubrey Rogers, the school is emblematic of the future.

“I think everything about the school is innovative, and everybody can take part in that innovation. Teachers will have the opportunity to create innovative lessons and experiences for students that will continue to make them lifelong learners — and that’s really what it’s all about.”

Collier Country schools / WGCU For incoming senior Darian Alvarez-Garcia, finishing his final year of high school at Aubrey Rogers represents the chance to make a mark on the history of the school.

For incoming senior Darian Alvarez-Garcia, finishing his final year of high school at Aubrey Rogers represents the chance to make a mark on the history of the school.

“How many of us can honestly say that we’ve had the chance to be a part of the inaugural graduating group at a brand-new high school? Being a part of the foundation of this school and leaving my fingerprint on its history is a motivation like no other.”

Collier County schools / WGCU Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, Collier County Public School superintendent, center, right, at the ribbon-cutting of Aubrey Rogers High School.

It’s not just students who are excited about seeing the history of Aubrey Rogers unfold. Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, who was sworn in as Collier County Public Schools’ 20th superintendent on Monday, says that she’s looking forward to seeing all the “firsts” at Aubrey Rogers.

“I can’t wait until the first football game. I can’t wait for the first academic competition. I can’t wait for the first time I get to see them walk through the doors.”

Those doors will open to students on August 10th.

For more information about the school, visit www.collierschools.com/arh.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.