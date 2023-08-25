Hodges University announces school's closure after 33 years

A notice posted on the Hodges University website Friday announced the closing of the Fort Myers school after 33 years of education services.

File / WGCU Charlene Wendel

The release, signed by Hodges president Charlene Wendel, said the "Hodges University Board of Trustees has made the difficult decision to not enroll any new degree-seeking students for September 2023 and to take the necessary steps to begin to cease operations on or before the end of August, 2024."

The university leader said that despite continuous efforts to adapt to changing educational landscapes and provide innovative programs, the university has experienced a decline in student enrollment in recent years.

"This decline, combined with ongoing financial challenges, has created an unsustainable environment, ultimately leading to the difficult decision by the Board of Trustees to close," the notice said.

The Hodges University official said the school would support currently enrolled students as they complete their studies with all necessary resources and guidance provided to ensure transition and minimize any disruptions to their education.

"Many of our students will be able to complete their degree at Hodges and we are actively working with other accredited institutions to establish transfer agreements and options for students who will need to continue their educational pursuits elsewhere," the notice said. "The administration and faculty at Hodges University extend their deepest gratitude to all the students, families, and staff members who have been part of the university's journey since 1990."

For further information and updates, the notice urged a visit to Hodges.edu.

About Hodges University:

Hodges University is a private, non-profit institution located in Fort Myers, Florida.

It was originally founded in 1990 as International College with the goal of providing education and training opportunities for working adults. In 2007, it changed its name to Hodges University in honor of its benefactors, Earl and Thelma Hodges, and has been dedicated to offering a diverse range of programs and degrees designed to meet the needs of today’s rapidly evolving workforce.

