Silence, scolding and tension dominates Collier school budget discussion in board work session

This week’s Collier County School Board meeting was a lesson in the perils of showing up unprepared.

There was scolding.

There was silence, but that’s what happens when two freshman board members don't do their homework.

“I’m having a hard time understanding what you guys are bringing to the table here today,” said Chairwoman Kelly Lichter.

Lichter, was clearly frustrated during the district’s final budget hearing this week. The budget process began in December. There have been meetings and workshops so the members, who are the key decision makers, could familiarize themselves with one of their most important jobs while serving in this elected position.

Instead, Jerry Rutherford and Tim Moshier admitted there was a bit of a learning curve and therefore they would not be showing solidarity and voting in favor of the new millage rate. Rutherford and Moshier were newly elected to the board in November 2022, along with Lichter.

“I must confess, the budget is my greatest challenge,” Rutherford said.

He went onto suggested that because he didn’t understand the intricacies of the budget that it was best that he just not vote.

“I will refrain from voting and I’ll let you all work it out,” Rutherford said.

That didn’t fly with Lichter.

“You can’t not vote for something,” Lichter said.

The tensions only mounted.

“So, taking the easy road and just voting no to the proposed plan isn’t going to cut it here today for me sorry. So if you guys have something to offer, I think this board should be able to hear what you have as solutions,” Lichter said.

Lichter was met with silence for 22 seconds until Rutherford broke it saying cuts should be made internally though he offered no suggestions.

“What your saying is since I haven’t examined all the 32 different areas to see if there could be some more reduction there that I’m the bad guy because I haven’t done this. Ok, I haven’t done this. I’m sorry, but I still think this is the way to go,” Rutherford said.

In response Lichter had this to say: “OK, that’s what we are doing, that’s the whole point of the work session.”

In the end, Rutherford and Moshier voted against setting the millage rate at 4.290, a slight decrease from the current rate.

A mill is based on $1 dollar for every $1,000 of taxable assessed value on property. Collier County residents who have a Homestead Exemption will see a slight decrease in their school tax bill, while business owners and seasonal residents will see a slight increase in their tax bill.

This story was co-produced by Democracy Watch, a news service provided by Florida Gulf Coast University journalism students. The reporter can be reached at aemcnamee9341@eagle.fgcu.edu