Former FGCU president candidate Mack tapped for Broward College

Henry Mack, a former high-ranking state education official and nearly chosen as president of Florida Gulf Coast University earlier this year, was named interim president of Broward College on Tuesday.

Mack, who previously was a chancellor at the Florida Department of Education overseeing the Division of Florida Colleges, was chosen to succeed former Broward College president Gregory Haile.

Haile on Sept. 13 submitted a letter of resignation, which the college's board of trustees accepted last week.

The Broward College board sought an interim president who is “either a current employee, a former employee, or a former Board member of Broward College,” a news release last week from the school said. A job posting listed a salary range for the position of $250,000 to $350,000.

Mack, who previously worked as an assistant vice president at Broward College and had been a candidate for Florida Gulf Coast University president, lost the nomination by one vote of the university’s board of trustee’s in May.

Dr. Aysegul Timur, FGCU's Vice President and Vice Provost for Strategy and Program Innovation and the only internal candidate who was in the running for the job, was selected for the post.

Mack had been hired as a consultant by The Southern Group, Florida’s largest lobbying group, shortly after the presidential search ended at FGCU.

A news release from Broward College announcing Mack’s selection Tuesday said he has a “keen understanding of Broward College’s goals, mission, and values” from his time working at the school.

Broward College trustees Chairwoman Alexis Yarbrough touted Mack’s selection.

“Dr. Mack is a committed and seasoned leader who brings a wealth of experience in higher education, demonstrates formidable leadership capabilities, and possesses a deep understanding of Broward College’s values and mission,” Yarbrough said in a statement.

In 2019, Mack was selected by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as senior vice chancellor for the state department of education. He was directly responsible for the state of Florida’s workforce education strategy, budget, operations, policy and finance, grants and administration, and, together with the Governor’s Office, was responsible for all higher education and workforce education legislative and policy priorities.

He also served as a vice president for Workforce Education and Innovation at Broward College and oversaw the college’s career and technical education programs, the development of new baccalaureate degrees, and the college’s business incubator and accelerator.

