Collier's Lorenzo Walker given more than $1M in assets for aviation mechanics program

More than $1 million in aviation assets have been donated to Lorenzo Walker Technical College in Naples for the school's Aviation Mechanics programs.

The donations include a Robinson R22 Helicopter, 1973 Beechcraft King Air C90 airplane, and two operating Pratt & Whitney PT-6 engines.

The items will help the school's program with recent changes initiated by the Federal Aviation Authority requiring Aviation Mechanics programs to make significant upgrades to ensure that students are working with modern, air-worthy equipment.

These donations came from Collier County residents through the work of the Collier Community Foundation (CCF) and are collectively valued at more than $1 million

About the donations

The Beechcraft King Air 90 series is a modern aircraft. It has modern systems, widely used in the local aviation market, and is well equipped to train students to the new Airmen Certification Standards (ACS) administered by the FAA.



The Pratt & Whitney PT-6 engines are the same engines on the King Air, giving Aviation Mechanics students at LWTC increased hands-on opportunities to practice their skills.



The Robinson R22 series helicopter provides the necessary components for students to learn rotorcraft fundamentals as well as various subjects that are covered in other areas of the ACS standards.

LWTC, a part of the School Board of Collier County, has offered the Aviation Mechanics career program for 23 years and has produced qualified technicians who are able to gain their FAA maintenance technician certifications and pursue employment opportunities in Southwest Florida. LWTC is the only educational institution in Lee and Collier Counties offering these critically needed programs.

