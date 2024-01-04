Florida Gulf Coast University eyes computer science program

The Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees next week is slated to consider adding a bachelor’s degree program in computer science.

The new program, which would have an anticipated launch in the fall 2024 semester, would allow students to choose a concentration in cybersecurity, data science or software engineering.

A document describing the proposed program said it would be designed to prepare students to work in jobs such as software developers, business analysts, network engineers, data scientists and “a variety of cybersecurity titles.”

The document also pointed to a survey conducted in the fall 2023 semester that asked 308 students in the university’s software-engineering degree program if they would be interested in the computer science program.

“Approximately 83% of respondents expressed interest in the new degree program if it were available at the time of their admission to FGCU,” the document said. Trustees are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The new program ultimately would need approval by the state university system’s Board of Governors.