Social media message claiming Lee schools closed deemed a fake

A message that was distributed via social media and claiming Lee County schools were closed due to inclement weather was a fake notice and district officials said the majority of students were in class Tuesday morning.

A notice later distributed by the School District of Lee County said all schools were open and operating as normal.

"If there are any changes, families will be notified. 95% of our students are in school today," an alert notice from the district said.

"Please be aware the below social media message that has circulated among some of our students is a fake," the district alert said. "It did not originated from the District Office or any of our schools. If it is sent to you, please disregard or let the sender know it is not real. We are investigating the source."

The district stressed that all official District and school communications will come through a parent’s School Messenger account via email, phone call and text, the School District’s website and our social media platforms.

