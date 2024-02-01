New chairman, vice chairman of FGCU's Board of Trustees elected

FGCU’s Board of Trustees has two newly elected officers for the 2024-26 term.

Effective February 1, Michael Wynn is the new board chair and Richard P. Eide, Jr. is the vice chair.

Wynnhas been the board chairman and president of Sunshine Ace Hardware in Naples since 2005. He was appointed to the FGCU Trustees on March 25, 2022, and his term ends January 6, 2026.

Eide, a Naples resident, retired from J.P. Morgan and Co., Inc., in 2003, capping off 34 years with the company. He is on his second term as an FGCU Trustee, and his current appointment ends January 6, 2028.

The Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. The live webcast is available atwww.fgcu.edu/boardcast.



The virtual meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to (estimated) 9:30 a.m.

Access for the meeting through the BOT Boardcast page is: www.fgcu.edu/boardcast (It will not be live until the meeting starts)

The agenda is available for viewing at: https://www2.fgcu.edu/Trustees/AgendaFile/2024/2-8-2024/FGCUBOTMTG_AGENDAPACKET_2-8-2024.pdf

As indicated on the agenda, any public comment on action items must be submitted to me by email (treynold@fgcu.edu) by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, with an indication of the related agenda item. Public comment will be read aloud during the meeting prior to the respective item being voted on. (The BOT's three-minute limitation on public comment remains in effect.)

The FGCU Board of Trustees is comprised of 13 trustees — six appointed by Florida's Governor and five appointed by the State University System Board of Governors, along with the current presidents of the university's Faculty Senate and Student Government.

The FGCU BOT serves as the governing body of Florida Gulf Coast University. The Board holds the president responsible for the university’s operation and management, performance, fiscal accountability, and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations, including those of the Board of Governors.

