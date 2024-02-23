One candidate for FGCU police chief withdraws before forums

Braun, Michael

One of three candidates for chief of the University Police Department at FGCU has withdrawn his name from consideration.

David Newlan, former Cape Coral Police Chief and current Executive Director for Safety, Security, and Emergency Management for the School District of Lee County, said he withdrew his candidacy due to personal reasons.

"I wish FGCU the best in finding a new Police Chief," Newlan added. "It was an honor to participate in the process."

A notice from FGCU Friday said Christopher John Woehr, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Miami Regional Operations Center, Florida Department Of Law Enforcement and Craig W. Kowalski, chief, Special Investigative Unit, Broward County Public Schools Police, Broward County Public Schools, remain as candidates.

The remaining forums will continue as scheduled: Woehr, Feb. 27, 10:30 a.m. to noon; and Kowalski, Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Both will be in the Cohen Student Union, Room 247.

The search is due to the pending retirement of James Slapp, the UPD's current chief. He will be retiring in May after a 45-year career in law enforcement.

Slapp, a 16-year veteran of the UPD, became department police chief in April 2022 after serving 14 years as a captain/assistant director and a lieutenant. He with the Naples Police Department in various capacities for 22 years, retiring in December 2007 as deputy chief.

