Lee school district gets $1.2M Workforce Development Grant

The School District of Lee County will receive $1.2 million as part of it's share of a $25 million state Workforce Development grant announced last week.

The grant will allow the District to add or expand career programs that provide students the essential skills required for success in high-demand occupations.

The Lee County School District was one of 18 across the state to get the funding. Six career clusters with the most immediate need and greatest expected growth were identified with the potential of doubling the number of students earning industry certifications including advanced manufacturing technology, firefighting, electricity and other additional programs.

The District proposes using the Workforce Development Grant to add the first Manufacturing Program in Lee County at Gateway High School.

This program would serve as a contributor to the growing semiconductor industry in Florida. Gateway High School, along with East Lee County High School and South Fort Myers High School, also plan to initiate a Medical Laboratory Assisting Program. Students will gain the technical knowledge and skills needed to prepare for further education and careers in the Health Sciences field.

The grant is also proposed to support the expansion of the Firefighting Academy and Automotive Technician Academies at East Lee County High School, Ida S. Baker High School and South Fort Myers High School. The academies provide students the technical skills and occupation specific skills necessary for employment.

Four charters schools are also proposed to benefit from Workforce Development Grant;

Coronado High School, Island Park High School and North Nicholas High School will expand their Medical Responder Program where students gain the knowledge and skills to earn a digital badge as a Nursing Assistant and will be better prepared for the certification exam.



At Donna J. Beasley Academy, the Electrical Program would expand to twice its current size. The program prepares students for careers in a variety of electrical construction industries.

The District will now work with the Florida Department of Education to finalize the grant and implement the proposed academies.

