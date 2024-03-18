Teamwork, intelligence helps Evangelical Christian School girls basketball team to state title

Basketball fans are gearing up for the excitement of March Madness, where college basketball teams hope to win the national championship.

Michael Jordan once said, “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships.”

It was teamwork and intelligence that ignited The Evangelical Christian School’s girls’ basketball team in Fort Myers to become class 2A state champions.

Coach Dwayne Donnell has been the head coach for the team for the past 3 years. He shares how it’s all about having faith.

1 of 4 — bball_4.jpg Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers. The school’s girls’ basketball team are this year's class 2A state champions. Rokballer.com 2 of 4 — bball3.jpg Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers. The school’s girls’ basketball team are this year's class 2A state champions. Rokballer.com 3 of 4 — bball2.jpg Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers. The school’s girls’ basketball team are this year's class 2A state champions. Rokballer.com 4 of 4 — bball_1.jpg Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers. The school’s girls’ basketball team are this year's class 2A state champions. Rokballer.com

“We’re excited and super excited to be able to win our last game. Not many teams can say they won their last game…to be a state champion to God be the glory,” says coach Donnell.

The girls of ECS beat Central Florida Christian Academy to win the title for the first in the school’s history. Maddie Oberski, is a Junior and a team captain.

“Dang, it was crazy. Looking up at the crowd, it was crazy. You would just look up at that crowd and your like, we did it. It’s just an unbelievable feeling of just making it,” says Oberski.

Jadah Toombs is a Senior and a team captain. She treasures the thrill of winning the championship.

“It felt good. I don’t think no words could describe the feeling that you feel just winning. Like knowing all the hard work from the rest of the season…just no feeling that could describe it,” says Toombs.

Zaira Mitchell is also a senior on the team and says she had no doubt they would win.

“I just had the mindset that I’m just playing another basketball game. And we’re going to win,” says Mitchell.

The team had its share of challenges, two tough losses helped to galvanize them to do more and play harder.

“After coach talked to us, the conversation we had was more like a ‘I know what you guys can give, so I need you guys to give it. Like no more days off. So stop playing and just go out there and give it,” says Toombs.

Coach Donnell says he teaches the girls that it’s not just about winning on the court but in life.

“Winning is the only option. And it has nothing to do with sports. Winning is the only option, that when things arise in your life, you find a way to win. Doesn’t matter how bad it is…win at all costs,” says coach Donnell.

Most of the girls on the team plan to play basketball in college. Seniors Jadah and Zaira have received full athletic scholarships to continue their quest for winning. Jadah says she is most thankful to their coach who pushed them to reach new heights.

“Thank you. Coach gave me an opportunity to come over here and play. He believed in me from day one. He would say, if you come over here we’re going to win a state championship. You’re going to win no matter what. He knew what we would do and we went out there and did it,” says Toombs.

Coach Donnell says he’s thrilled about winning the championship but most importantly, he gives glory to God.

“Super proud moment. Not only just for ECS, not only just for me but for God….it’s all about God man,” says coach Donnell.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.