Books for Collier Kids has distributed nearly 2 million books

Books for Collier Kids is a fully volunteer-run organization that provides new books to children in need. Board Chair Sallie Williams explains.

“We give books to children through the 2nd grade in Collier County to take home, share, and cherish,” she said.

And the need is great, despite the county’s reputation as a wealthy one. Sallie Williams again:

“According to the Collier County school system website, 63 percent of the district’s 18,000 or more elementary students are economically needy,” she said.

These families are not likely to have extra money to buy books. But Collier Books For Kids supplies copies of new books to kids through organizations like the Guadalupe Center and in their classrooms. Teachers often create a lesson plan around the book and read it to the students in class. At the end of the lesson, the students get to take the book home.

As of this year, the organization has given away 1.8 million books. For more information, go to booksforcollierkids.org.

