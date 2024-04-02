Summer VPK registration opens in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties

Registration for Voluntary Prekindergarten is now open for summer programs in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties. The free educational program is available to 4-year-olds that reside in Florida, regardless of family income.

Voluntary Prekindergarten gives children a jump-start by preparing them for school and enhancing their pre-reading, pre-math, language, and social skills.

VPK classrooms are taught by certified teachers with a focus on school readiness and social and emotional well-being. By developing the early skills children need to become strong students, they are more likely to be successful in school.

To be eligible, children must live in Florida and be four years old on or before Sept. 1 of the current school year. Through Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida, parents can register their qualifying child to attend 540 hours of preschool during the regular school year, or 300 hours of summertime preschool.

In 2022-2023, Early Learning Coalition reported 7,464 children attended 260 different VPK programs in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties.

To register, families must first apply for a VPK voucher online at VPKSWFL.org. Individuals can also visit the Early Learning Coalition offices for assistance, located in Fort Myers at 2675 Winkler Ave., Suite 300, and in Naples at 3050 North Horseshoe Drive, Unit 231, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Offices provide free kiosks, and no appointments are needed.

To learn more about summer VPK, visit VPKSWFL.org or call (239) 935-6100.

