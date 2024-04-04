Craig Kowalski accepts post as chief of police for FGCU

Craig Kowalski has accepted the position of Chief of Police for Florida Gulf Coast University and will begin work officially on April 15.

The acceptance was announced Thursday by David Vazquez, Vice President of Administrative Service and Finance.

Kowalski has an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from Florida Atlantic University, and a Master’s in Public Administration from Barry University.

He began his career in law enforcement as a Public Safety Officer in Parkland, Florida in 1991. In 2001, he moved to the Broward County Public Schools as a Detective of the Special Investigative Unit.

His career continued at Broward County Public Schools Police, becoming the Chief in 2019.

FGCU also recognize retiring Chief Jim Slapp for his sixteen years of service to Florida Gulf Coast University. He will be retiring in early May.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.