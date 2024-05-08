Lee and Sarasota county students receive Florida History Day awards

Several students from Lee and Sarasota county schools were among those scored winning entries in the annual Florida History Day contest administered by the Museum of Florida History.

This year’s state contest was held at Tallahassee Community College on May 6 with the top student entries from the 32 Florida counties participating. Winners were announced today.

“I want to congratulate this year’s Florida History Day winners, as well as all of the students who participated and the parents and teachers who supported them,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “I had the opportunity to see several of the projects, and I was impressed by the students’ thorough research, creativity, and hard work.”

As participating students think about topics related to the annual theme, they might decide to research a historical event, individual, or idea that will make their project eligible for a special prize or scholarship. Knowing about the range of prize options now might influence the research topic that a student selects.



Student prizes are based on the topic that an individual or group decides to research. Students who advance to the state contest may nominate their project for up to two Special Prizes if their topic relates to any of 22 themes, such as African American, Hispanic, military, or women’s history. In addition, a scholarship is offered by the National Maritime Historical Society for a topic that relates to maritime history.

The following Southwest Florida students received category awards:



Junior Individual Documentary

3rd place: Laurel KarpUpton Sinclair’s The Jungle: Its Effects on Public Health and Safety

Sarasota Middle School (Sarasota)

Teacher: Jennifer Jaso



Senior Individual Performance and Outstanding County Award Winner

Submitted / Special to WGCU Elsee Judd

1st place: Elsee Cribbs

Hedy Lamarr: Turning the Tide with Torpedoes

Bonita Springs High School (Lee)

Teacher: Katie Casteel

Senior Group Performance

2nd place: Benjamin O'Brien, Shawnak Shenoy, Luke Scrabis, Shenard WilliamsThe 16th Amendment: The Gateway to Modern Government

Fort Myers High School (Lee)

Teacher: Debra Dailidonis

Sports Heritage Award (Sponsored by: Specialty Sportswear and Promotions, Inc.)

Christina CooperThe Miracle that Turned the Tide of the Cold War

Sarasota Christian School

Teacher: Susan Hedgcock

Outstanding County Award Winner/Sarasota County

Peyton Gray, Wyatt CampbellSpeech is Power: The Media's Impact on Public Opinion (SGD)

NOTE: An Outstanding County Award winner is selected from among the entries in a district that advance to the state contest. This prize recognizes extraordinary or dedicated efforts in researching and developing an individual or a group entry. The recipient(s) receives a medal and a certificate.

About Florida History Day: Sponsored by the Museum of Florida History, Florida History Day (FHD) is an annual, statewide activity that enhances the teaching and learning of history at middle and high school. Florida joins 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, and international schools in East and South Asia as an affiliate of National History Day® (NHD). NHD promotes history in the classroom by offering students the resources and support to do original research about people, ideas, and events of the past. The curriculum supports the project-based learning approach.

