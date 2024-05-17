Former-candidate for top FGCU spot eyed for interim college post

FGCU / Special to WGCU Henry Mack was a finalist in 2023 for the presidency of FGCU.

The Northwest Florida State College Board of Trustees next week could name Henry Mack, a former senior chancellor at the state Department of Education, to serve as interim president as the college searches for a replacement for outgoing President Devin Stephenson.

Mack had been a candidate for Florida Gulf Coast University presidency but lost the nomination by one vote of the university’s board of trustees.

The Northwest Florida State College Board will meet Tuesday to discuss the presidential search and an interim selection, with Chairwoman Lori Kelley recommending Mack, according to information posted on the college’s website.

Northwest Florida State College is in Niceville, near Destin.

Stephenson was chosen last month to become president of Florida Polytechnic University, where President Randy Avent plans to step down in July. Mack was appointed in December as vice president for academic affairs at Northwest Florida State College, according to a news release at the time.

In his former role as a senior chancellor at the Department of Education, Mack oversaw areas such as the department’s Division of Florida Colleges.

Mack was nearly the president of FGCU last year before the school’s trustees picked Aysegul Timur for the job.

Mack also was briefly selected last year to serve as interim president of Broward College but withdrew after what the school said was an inability to reach agreement on a contract.