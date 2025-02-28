Gov. DeSantis appoints two to the FGCU Board of Trustees

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Dr. Larry Antonucci and reappointed Robbie Roepstorff to the Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees.

Antonucci is president and CEO of Lee Health. He previously served as the chief operating officer of Lee Health and the chief operating officer of hospital services and chief administrating officer for Cape Coral Hospital.

He currently serves as chair of the Florida Hospital Association Board of Directors and is a member of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida Board of Directors and the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation Board of Directors.

Antonucci earned his master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Miami.

Roepstorff is founder and president of Edison National Bank and Bank of the Islands.

She previously served as a member of the Florida Transportation Commission and is a member of the Southwest Florida Community Foundation Executive Committee. Roepstorff earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from the University of North Alabama.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

