Kids can legit get slimy and gross and learn about animals, science and nature at Camp IMAG

Children and legitimately get gooey and slimy — and learn from it, at Camp IMAG this summer.

Normally slime, goo and gross aren't learning words, but for those attending Camp IMAG this summer, those words — and more — will lead to education and fun.

The IMAG History & Science Center will host its STEMsational Summer Camps for 10 weeks from June 9 through August 8, at the IMAG in Fort Myers and STEMLab in Estero.

The IMAG Camps are inspiration events for campers with science, technology, engineering, math, and art. Each themed week of Camp IMAG camp promises campers unique programs and activities including museum explorations, interactive science shows and experiments, live animal encounters, touch tank-times, 3D movies, and more.

Camp IMAG offers a number of themed camps including Animal Adaptations Camp, for animal and pet lovers, where campers learn about and care for the wonderful world of animals and pets; Grossology Camp where campers encounter slippery and slimy, gooey and gross science in a disgustingly fun week; and, a big favorite with kids, STEM POP, where campers create science experiments, become mathmagicians, and encounter engineering and technology challenges.

Other themed Camp IMAG camps include Build-A-Bot Camp where campers create circuits, construct robots, and program machines to mimic and act like humanoids; Maker Minds Camp where campers are inspired by what they can imagine and what they can create; Our Backyard Florida Camp where campers learn about the marvelous wonders of nature in a variety of creative projects; and, of course, Your Busy Body Camp where campers learn about the marvelous wonders of our anatomy also in a variety of creative projects.

There's also It’s Not Rocket Science Camp, where campers blast off rockets, shoot for the moon, and learn about astronomy; and Stones and Bones Camp where campers become junior archaeologists / geologists creating all kinds of exciting projects.

When school is out, camp is in. Camp IMAG Camps are inspiring, fun, and educational for your child with hands-on activities, explorations, events, and fun.

For more information and to register for camp at IMAG in Fort Myers or STEMLab in Estero, please visit: theIMAG.org.

