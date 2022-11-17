Fishing tourney not yet held hauls in $70,000 for Isles of Capri hurricane recovery

A fund-raising fishing tournament for Hurricane Ian recovery and rebuilding efforts raised funds in the tens of thousands of dollars even though nobody’s gone fishing in the tournament yet.

The recent kick-off party for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s “RedSnook” Catch & Release Charity Fishing Tournament raised more than $70,000 to benefit Isle of Capri hurricane victims.

The party brought in more than $45,000 in less than 10 minutes. The Community Foundation of Collier County added $25,000, and the fishing guides involved, and their families, added the rest. The restoration money will be given to the YMCA of Marco Island to dole out.

“Isles of Capri is a tiny peninsula in South Naples that is important to the area’s fishing and tourism industry,” said Rob Moher, president and CEO of the Conservancy. “We’re ready to help people in our community who sustained such losses.”

The fishing contest, postponed by cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, will be held from December 3-4.

An online auction to support water quality projects is open for bidding through December 4 and includes trips, fishing excursions, family activities, restaurants, and tickets to area attractions.

A $50 donation to a raffle buys a chance to win either a seven-day northern Canada fishing trip for two to Maria Lake Mini Lodge, a two-night stay with fishing trips and restaurant gift certificates at Hyatt House in Naples, or an Orvis Saltwater Fly Fishing combo with rod and reel and textured fly line.

The annual catch-and-release fishing tournament is in its 15th year raising money for the Conservancy’s Fight for Clean Water campaign. The “RedSnook” Catch and Release Charity Fishing Tournament is limited to 60 teams targeting snook and redfish. Entry is $275 for one angler and $550 for a team of two. For information, email redsnook@conservancy.org or call (239) 403-4200.

“This tournament has taken on increased importance following Hurricane Ian,” Moher said, “which has wreaked havoc on our natural resources and water quality and will have significant impacts for some time to come.”

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

