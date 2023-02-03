Cape Coral observes Ground Owl Day and a shadow is seen

For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral, February 2.

A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow, much like certain groundhog, and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.

There are several burrowing owl burrows at the ball field. Around 150 people were in attendance and they were encouraged to be an "Owl Landlord" and build a burrow for an Owl family.

The Burrowing Owl Festival will be held February 25, and held at Rotary Park Environmental Center in Cape Coral.

Related story: Are some of Cape Coral's burrowing owl sites in peril?

