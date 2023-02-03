© 2023 WGCU News
Environment

Cape Coral observes Ground Owl Day and a shadow is seen

WGCU | By Andrea Melendez
Published February 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST
A burrowing owl pops up from its burrow early Thursday morning. For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral. A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.
Andrea Melendez
/
WGCU
A burrowing owl pops up from its burrow early Thursday morning. For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral. A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.

For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral, February 2.

A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow, much like certain groundhog, and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.

There are several burrowing owl burrows at the ball field. Around 150 people were in attendance and they were encouraged to be an "Owl Landlord" and build a burrow for an Owl family.

The Burrowing Owl Festival will be held February 25, and held at Rotary Park Environmental Center in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Mayor, John Gunter, declared, February 2nd as Ground Owl Day in Cape Coral. For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral. A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.
3 of 32  — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM
Cape Coral Mayor, John Gunter, declared, February 2nd as Ground Owl Day in Cape Coral. For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral. A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
Cape Coral Mayor, John Gunter, declared, February 2nd as Ground Owl Day in Cape Coral. For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral. A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.
Attendees were encouraged to become a burrowing owl landlord. For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral. A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.
A note from the burrowing owl let everyone know it saw its shadow. For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral. A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM
31 of 32  — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM
Lori Haus-Bulcock wore burrowing owl earrings. For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral. A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A burrowing owl pops up from its burrow early Thursday morning. For the 5th year, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife held their Ground Owl Day at Pelican Baseball Complex in Cape Coral. A short ceremony celebrated the ground owl seeing its shadow and adding 6 more weeks of winter to Southwest Florida.
